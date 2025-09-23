Police: 18-year-old spray painted car to avoid capture following hit & run at illegal car rally

LANDOVER, Md. — We've reported on it several times, the car rallies often taking over local city and county streets.

On Monday Prince George's County Police announced an arrest stemming from an illegal car gathering that took place September 14 in Landover.

This particular incident happened at a shopping center parking lot, generating a large crowd of spectators.

Police say one of the performers was 18-year-old Naef Salmo, of Millersville.

Salmo was reportedly doing donuts in the lot when he struck a bystander.

Instead of stopping, he allegedly fled and then sprayed painted his vehicle another color to avoid capture.

It didn't work as detective not only located the car, but also a handgun under the hood.

"Salmo has admitted to his responsibility for the hit-and-run," police said in a statement.

Prince George's County Police Naef Salmo

Court records show Salmo has been issued a number of speeding tickets in the past from Glen Burnie to Ocean City.

Two cases from earlier this year, in April and August remain open.

The victim in this latest case has since been released from the hospital.

“We know these illegal vehicle takeovers may seem harmless to some, but the fact is, they can be dangerous. In this case, a young woman suffered serious injuries. We’ve also investigated a fatal shooting at a car takeover in recent years,” said Prince George's County Police Chief George Nader.

Anyone knowing of an illegal car rally before it occurs is urged to contact police and could receive a $500 cash reward by visiting. www.pgcrimesolvers.com.

