Police: 17-year-old girl shot after allegedly turning down advancements from suspect

BALTIMORE — A 17-year-old girl is recovering from a gunshot wound after police say she turned down advancements from the suspect.

Authorities say that it happened Saturday around 9:18 p.m. when officers responded to the 2100 block of West North Avenue for reports of a shooting.

When police arrived, they discovered a female victim suffering a non-fatal gunshot wound to the hand.

A preliminary investigation indicates the suspect began speaking to a 17-year-old inside a business. Allegedly, after the victim and her friends indicated they wanted to be left alone, the suspect then followed the victim and discharged his handgun.

Medics transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment.

Western District detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact them at 410-396-2477.