'Poe the Pulverizer' is reporting for duty

BALTIMORE — Glass is 100% recyclable, but only a third of it is recycled in the United States.

Now, Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake is helping change that.

Poe the Pulverizer will now be reporting for duty.

The new machine takes all kinds of glass waste and crushes it into a sand-like powder.

According to a 2022 United Nations report, sand is the second-most consumed resource on earth after water.

The goal is to use the glass sand in place of our planet's natural sand, saving valuable resources and recycling waste in the process.