Planters NUTmobile to visit Baltimore region

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore area will be getting a visit next week from a very nutty vehicle.

The Planters NUTmobile is rolling into town, as part of its annual tour of the country, promoting its classic peanuts - and offering new grads a unique gig.

The 26-foot-long peanut-on-wheels will make a stop at the Do Portugal Circus, at Westfield Annapolis Mall, on Nov. 13. It will then be at University of Maryland and at Towson University on Nov. 14.

On Nov. 15, the NUTmobile will visit Baugher's Orchard in Westminster, Carroll County.

Tania Castro, who's one of three drivers, said people always stop and take pictures of the well-known vehicle.

The drivers hand out peanuts and stickers during the events, and photos are always welcome.