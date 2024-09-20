Plans for Bel Air Costco get sent back for revision

BEL AIR, Md. — Officials are putting the brakes on plans for a Costco in Bel Air, asking for a revised traffic study.

Both Harford County and the State Highway Administration want more information on traffic impacts from the proposed store, which is planned for the busy Route 24/924 corridor, just south of Plumtree Road.

Plans for the 161,000-square-foot Costco - which would include a 5,106-square-foot car wash - was up for a development review Wednesday.

State Highway Administration came back with a list of nine questions for the developer.

The SHA is also making recommendations that include considering a traffic improvement that's not at traffic signal at Route 924 and Bright Oaks Drive; considering that re-timing the Route 24/Wheel Road intersection affects many other intersections in the "major thoroughfare"; coordinating with the county on its bicycle/pedestrian-path plans along Route 24.

Another massive retailer, Walmart, had also been proposed for the site but was nixed in 2016, after similar concerns about traffic and large-scale development.