Pitmasters to face off in All-Star BBQ Championship in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Md. — Ribs, brisket, pulled pork, and barbecue chicken.

All will be on the grill Saturday for the All-Star BBQ Series.

The event pits four pitmasters against one another for bragging rights, $5,000, and entry into the World Food Championships.

But the real winners are the fans.

Attendees can get free wings, hog sandwiches, and other free samples from the competition.

All of this is at the Famous Dave's in Columbia.

Speaking of Famous Dave, WMAR spoke with the man himself, Dave Anderson, about what he wants to taste from a winning meal.

"We are going to be looking for originality, personality, and above all good taste," Anderson said, "it's got to be smoked up, it's got to be sauced, slathered, and made with a whole lot of love and kisses."

The All-Star BBQ is also free to attend.

It runs Saturday, August 24 from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm.

