CARNEY, Md. — Pine Grove Middle School in Carney celebrated the completion of a three-year, $47 million renovation with an indoor ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday.

The old 1970s-era, open classrooms have made way for state-of-the-art classrooms with the latest safety improvements. A new media center, new administrative offices and collaborative learning spaces were also added. Along with enhanced security features for visitors, and a reconfigured bus and drop-off loop.

Pine Grove Middle School celebrates new renovations Pine Grove Middle School celebrates renovations

“This was the most extensive and invasive while living in the school renovation that Baltimore County Public Schools has ever had,” says Deborah Magness, principal.

“These improvements have changed everything about the way we do business, how we interact, how we support our students, and how we teach and learn.”

With the renovations, the school will be able to increase its enrollment capacity by more than 150 students.