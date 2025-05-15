BALTIMORE — It's a way to have some fun, and maybe negate any jinxes or curses on their horses.

Thursday morning, Pimlico hosted the annual Alibi Breakfast.

There, owners, trainers and racing lovers got together to make interesting race predictions and offer reasons why their horses "won't" win on Saturday.

Hear from City Council President Zeke Cohen on what Preakness means to Baltimore Pimlico hosts annual Alibi Breakfast ahead of Preakness

It's also the last Alibi Breakfast at the current racetrack.

Once this Preakness run is over, the facility will be torn down and rebuilt.

City Council President Zeke Cohen says he's excited to see the half a billion dollars being invested in the track and the surrounding Park Heights community.

"Park Heights is critically important neighborhood to the city of Baltimore, and as Baltimore is having its renaissance, Preakness is a big part of that. I'm excited to be here because this is what we believe in in this city," said Cohen.

The breakfast is a longtime tradition at the Preakness. It started in the 1930s.