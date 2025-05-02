Pillars of creativity: Baltimore artists turn expressway into urban oasis

BALTIMORE — Baltimore welcomes Artscape with a new project called "Urban Oasis."

The project features over 30 artists designing and painting murals on the 43 pillars holding up the Jones Falls Expressway.

Artists were assigned pillars, but could design whatever they wanted. Each pillar is visible to the drivers riding up and down the expressway.

Murals will be nature-inspired and include elements of the city environment.

Jordan Lawson, also known as "ArtByJLaw," wanted to create a "balance between city life and nature," on his pillar.

It depicts an Oriole bird sitting on a balcony looking into the city with Ravens flying above it. Shouldn't be too hard to figure out why he included those specific birds.

"I mean when you think of the Oriole, you think of Baltimore, it's the iconic bird, " Lawson said.

Brian Tankersley Jordan Lawson

The project is special because each artist had their own take on that Urban Oasis theme.

What's the theme you ask? It's whatever Urban Oasis means to each artist.

While Lawson wanted to balance city life, artist Megan Lewis focused on something a little different.

She wants her work to be a symbol to other Black women.

"I hope a Black woman sees this and sees themselves and just enjoys it," Lewis explained.

Her pillar shows a Black woman gazing into the sky, in the direction of the expressway.

Brian Tankersley Megan Lewis

"Hopefully people get uplifted on their route to wherever they're going," Lewis added.

In total, 44 of the columns will have murals when the artists are finished. Many of them are being repainted, while some are being painted for the first time.

Brian Tankersley

"With the bright vibrant colors, I want people to get that energy when they see it. It just brings a lot of energy to that space so to put a smile on their face and for them to pinpoint and see the Oriole... you know what it represents and that's what I want my artwork to really show the people," Lawson said.

"When you think of Baltimore, you think of the arts and the arts scene. So for us to be able to activate a space that's not traditional, I think it just adds to the versatility that the city has for years to come," Lawson said when asked about the impact this will have on Baltimore.

The murals are scheduled to be completed ahead of Artscape, May 24-25, but will remain after the festival is over.

“Elements of this digital story were optimized with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.”