Pikesville shopping center wants to build addition for restaurant

PIKESVILLE, Md. — A Pikesville shopping center is planning to build an addition to house a restaurant - after a longtime Panera Bread closed there.

Woodholme Square, on Reisterstown Road at Mt. Wilson Lane, was up before Baltimore County's Development Review Committee recently.

The proposal is to add a 4,200-square-foot building for a restaurant, in a part of the parking lot that's parallel to Reisterstown Road.

Baltimore County/DRC Site plan for potential restaurant on Reisterstown Road



The building's website mentions a "multi-tenant strip" that is planned for the summer of 2025.

At the recent county development meeting, an engineer said the plan is for a 4,200-square-foot standalone building designated for a restaurant.

Panera Bread closed recently at Woodholme Square, after many years at the location.

The company did not respond to a request for comment about the closure, and whether other local Panera locations might close.