Pikesville Fire Company and Beth Tfiloh Synagogue held 2nd Chametz Burn

Posted at 7:24 PM, Apr 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-22 19:24:47-04

PIKESVILLE, Md. — The Jewish holiday of Passover is here.

It officially begins at sundown.

The eight-day period celebrates the freedom of the Israelites from slavery in ancient Egypt.

In honor of the holiday, the Pikesville Fire Company in tandem with the Beth Tfiloh Synagogue and held its second annual Chametz Burn today.

Folks stopped by to get rid of leavened foods in a safe manner.

Jewish families will begin Passover tonight with the traditional Seder dinner, which features Matzah (unleavened bread), Maror (herbs), apples, nuts, wine, and spices.

