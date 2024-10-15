Watch Now
Pikesville church catches fire due to electrical issue, officials say

Manny Locke
PIKESVILLE, Md. — The St. Paul Praise and Worship Center caught fire Monday morning and now we know why.

Baltimore County Fire investigators have determined the blaze happened because of an electrical malfunction.

Around 9:47 a.m., fire crews responded to the 500 block of Reisterstown Road. The fire was visible from the first floor.

After the fire was extinguished on the first and second floors, officials say the fire extended into the steeple of the church.

There were no injuries reported.

Fire investigators identified an electrical junction box as the origin of the fire.

