ANNAPOLIS — A piece of a Harriet Tubman statue in Annapolis has been returned after officials say it was stolen.

The statue at the Banneker-Douglass museum shows Tubman with a rifle in one hand and a staff or Vévé in the other.

The Vévé was stolen in December, and returned a few weeks ago.

Damage to it is still being assessed. The museum is working with the artist to determine if it will re-installed on the statue.