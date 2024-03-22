Pick-up truck crashes into Bagel Works of Bel Air

BEL AIR, Md. — A pick-up truck driver crashed into a bagel shop in downtown Bel Air, while leaving the parking lot.

The driver suffered minor injuries, but no one else was hurt, in the accident at Bagel Works, on Churchville Road near Main Street, said Bel Air police.

The driver was David Howe, 46, of Aberdeen. He was apologetic and was cited for the crash, police said.

The Chevrolet pick-up truck "inadvertently traveled forward" while the driver was leaving the shop, broke the front windows and dislodged some of the wall.

Building inspectors have determined the building is structurally sound, said the town's public works director.