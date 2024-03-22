Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Pick-up truck crashes into Bagel Works of Bel Air

Pick-up truck crashes into Bagel Works of Bel AIr
Bel Air Police Department
Pick-up truck crashes into Bagel Works of Bel AIr<br/>
Pick-up truck crashes into Bagel Works of Bel AIr
Posted at 3:06 PM, Mar 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-22 15:06:12-04

BEL AIR, Md. — A pick-up truck driver crashed into a bagel shop in downtown Bel Air, while leaving the parking lot.

The driver suffered minor injuries, but no one else was hurt, in the accident at Bagel Works, on Churchville Road near Main Street, said Bel Air police.

The driver was David Howe, 46, of Aberdeen. He was apologetic and was cited for the crash, police said.

The Chevrolet pick-up truck "inadvertently traveled forward" while the driver was leaving the shop, broke the front windows and dislodged some of the wall.

Building inspectors have determined the building is structurally sound, said the town's public works director.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices