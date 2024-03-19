Pick a side - Jekyll or Hyde?

TOWSON, Md. — We all have good days and bad days.

But no matter what version of yourself you are this weekend, this show is sure to entertain.

Jekyll and Hyde is at Calvert Hall.

The musical thriller is an adaptation of the classic Victorian novel by Robert Louis Stevenson.

It deals with the struggle between good and evil within us all.

But the director says there's nothing two faced about the commitment her students put in both on and off the stage.

The show has performances Friday and Saturday at 7pm, and a Sunday Matinee at 2pm.