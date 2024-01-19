Watch Now
Pharmacy delivery driver accused of sexually assaulting woman in Bethesda

Posted at 1:58 PM, Jan 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-19 13:58:13-05

BETHESDA, Md. — A Bethesda pharmacy delivery driver faces sexual assault charges.

On January 10, police say Yuriy Ravdugin delivered prescriptions to an elderly woman's home on East-West Highway.

Ravdugin, 65, allegedly entered the victim's home and "forcibly touched" her, according to police.

It's unclear how detectives identified Ravdugin as the suspect.

He was arrested January 17 while making deliveries in Takoma Park.

Yuriy Ravdugin

Investigators say more victims are possible. They're asking anyone with information to call them at 240-773-5050.

Ravdugin is currently awaiting a bond hearing.

