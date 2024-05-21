Pets parade their talents at the Roland Park Place Retirement Community

BALTIMORE — Who says humans can only participate in beauty pageants?

The animals from the SPCA are showing off in their own furry way in a pet parade. Today, the fur babies strutted their stuff down the catwalk at the Roland Park Place Retirement Community.

They competed for prizes in various categories, such as best costume, best voice, best wag, and best trick. To paw it all off, there was a "Flealess Market," which offered pet gear and toys for sale. All proceeds went directly to help support the SPCA.

The parade comes as a result of RPP being the first and only accredited continuing care retirement community in Baltimore. The competition couldn't come at a better time. May is Mental Health Awareness Month.

RRP recognizes the impact that animal companionship can have on one's mental health, especially for older adults. This retirement community shows us that friendship knows no age limit.