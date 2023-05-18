Person with long gun spotted walking by school bus stops, talking to children

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — The Anne Arundel County Police Department has received numerous calls involving an armed person in a residential community in Severn.

The person is reported to walk on public property near and past school bus stops, occasionally talking with children.

Officers have made contact with the person, who is not a prohibited professor, and the long gun in question is permitted under the Maryland open carry laws.

The police department has been in contact with Anne Arundel County Public Schools and the State's Attorney's Office.