Person struck, killed while crossing Route 50 in Davidsonville

DAVIDSONVILLE, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Davidsonville early Sunday morning.

Around 4:30 am, troopers were called to the area of eastbound U.S. Route 50, west of Maryland Route 424 for reports of an inoperable vehicle that was stopped in the roadway.

They arrived and found the vehicle, a Lexus, sitting on the right shoulder.

According to police, for unknown reasons, the pedestrian crossed over the westbound span of Route 50 to the eastbound span and was struck by the Lexus.

The driver of the Lexus remained on scene and was not injured.

Maryland State Police say once their investigation into the matter is complete, they will submit their findings to the Anne Arundel County State's Attorney's Office, who will decide whether charges will be filed in the case.