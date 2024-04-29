Person shot, dropped off at Carroll County Sheriff's office then airlifted to Baltimore

A person was shot and dropped off at the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver who took the person to the Sheriff's office remains unknown.

The incident occurred around 6pm this evening in Carroll County.

After being dropped off, the person who was shot was airlifted by a Maryland State Police helicopter to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment.

There is currently a police presence in Carroll County in the 4900 block of Hanover Pike.

This story is still developing and will be updated as more details become available.