Person rescued after striking a building in Dundalk

DUNDALK, Md. — A person was rescued on Monday after striking a building in Dundalk.
Firefighters were called to the area of 54th Street and Eastern Avenue for the accident.
Officials say they found the person trapped inside of the vehicle following the collision.
They were later taken into care by medical personnel.
No major structural damage was reported for the building that was struck but there was some cosmetic damage.
No other damages or injuries were reported.
