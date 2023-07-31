Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Person rescued after striking a building in Dundalk

Fire Truck
Storyblocks
A fire truck is parked in the bay with all of the fire fighting equipment and gear ready to go.
Fire Truck
Posted at 7:59 PM, Jul 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-31 20:00:54-04

DUNDALK, Md. — A person was rescued on Monday after striking a building in Dundalk.

Firefighters were called to the area of 54th Street and Eastern Avenue for the accident.

Officials say they found the person trapped inside of the vehicle following the collision.

They were later taken into care by medical personnel.

No major structural damage was reported for the building that was struck but there was some cosmetic damage.

No other damages or injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices