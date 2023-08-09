Watch Now
Person injured in motorcycle crash on I-95

Posted at 7:44 PM, Aug 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-09 19:44:07-04

Volunteer firefighters and EMS clinicians are on scene for a motorcycle crash on I-95.

Fire officials say all southbound lanes past exit 85 (MD-22) are closed at this time.

One injury was reported.

*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available*

