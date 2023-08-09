Person injured in motorcycle crash on I-95

Volunteer firefighters and EMS clinicians are on scene for a motorcycle crash on I-95.

Fire officials say all southbound lanes past exit 85 (MD-22) are closed at this time.

One injury was reported.

Volunteer Firefighters & EMS clinicians from @AFDco2MD and @AbingdonFire are on scene of a crash involving a motorcycle that has all lanes of southbound I-95 closed past exit 85 (MD-22). A @MDSP medevac is inbound to transport an injured person. #MDTraffic pic.twitter.com/0TzDxOck85 — Harford Co., MD Fire & EMS (@HarforCoFireEMS) August 9, 2023

*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available*