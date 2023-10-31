Person injured following armed road rage incident on I-695

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A road rage incident left one person injured on Tuesday afternoon.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police were called to eastbound I-695 at Ritchie Highway for reports of shots fired.

According to police, the victim, who was not identified, was driving east on I-695 when, for reasons unknown, the suspect vehicle fired shots, striking the victim's vehicle and the victim.

The victim was taken to Shock Trauma for their injuries, the suspect vehicle fled the scene.

Authorities have not yet released the status of the victim.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Glen Burnie Barrack at 410-761-5130.