Person hospitalized after hit-and-run in Middle River Saturday night

Someone was seriously injured in Middle River after being hit by a gray Honda CRV. The SUV immediately fled the scene after the collision on Saturday night.

It happened at 11:30 pm at Pulaski Highway and Middle River Road. The person was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Baltimore County Police say the CRV will have front bumper damage, a missing passenger side mirror, and a possible broken passenger side window.

The Baltimore County Crash Team is investigating this incident.

Anyone with information about the case, please contact 410-887-5396 or 410-887-INFO (4636). Callers may remain anonymous.

