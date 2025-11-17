Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Person hit and killed by a train near the Metro station in Owings Mills

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — A person was hit and killed by a train late Sunday night, according to Baltimore County Fire.

It happened near the Metro station in Owings Mills. The Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) suspended train service between Owings Mills and Milford Mills for a couple of hours but operations have now resumed.

No other details have been released.

