BALTIMORE — Rescue crews pulled a woman's body from the frigid waters of Baltimore's Inner Harbor Monday morning.

The discovery was made around 9:24am in the area of E. Pratt Street and Marketplace.

City Police said an autopsy is underway to determine the cause of death. For now it's unclear how the woman ended up in the water.

Their name also has not been released.

This is a developing story that will be updated.