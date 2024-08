ROSEDALE, Md. — Baltimore County Police are working to determine what caused a deadly crash in Rosedale on Sunday.

They say a male was found with fatal injuries following a single-vehicle crash in the 8700 block of Philadelphia Road.

According to investigators, the driver lost control of his 2024 Can-Am Ryker and drove into a wooded area before striking a tree.

He later died at a local hospital.

Police say the investigation remains open.