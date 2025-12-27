Person dies after release from Montgomery County police custody

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — An investigation is underway in Montgomery County after a person died following their release from police custody.

On December 15, at 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call about a person experiencing a mental health episode.

Police encountered the unidentified individual, placed them in restraints, and took them into custody for an emergency evaluation.

Two hours after the person was admitted to the hospital, they experienced a medical crisis and died on December 22.

The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General has assumed the investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the IID at 410-576-7070.