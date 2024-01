CECIL COUNTY, Md. — Great Wolf Lodge at Perryville experienced flooding in their lobby Thursday night.

A spokesperson with the resort said they "experienced a rupture in the fresh water intake pipe that caused some water to accumulate in the lobby area of our Perryville resort."

Due to this inconvenience, refunds were provided to guests that stayed in the lodge that night.

A one-night stay voucher was also provided, which can be used for a future stay at the resort.