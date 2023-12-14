Pepper-spray incident reported at Frederick Co. elementary school

FREDERICK, Md. — Five students at a Frederick elementary school were treated after a "pepper spray incident" in the classroom this morning.
It happened at Orchard Grove Elementary, on Hannover Drive.
A Frederick County Public Schools spokesperson said "it was no big deal," school returned to session, and there were no injuries.
A statement from the school system said:
After thorough investigation, only one classroom was impacted by the pepper spray accident this morning.Five students in that classroom were evaluated and treated for possible exposure to pepper spray. Parents have been notified. All other students in the classroom have been screened and cleared for any potential exposure concerns by School Health Room Staff and Emergency Medical Services. OGES staff is in the process of notifying the parents or guardians of the students from the impacted classrooms to provide awareness of the incident and information regarding monitoring for any concerning symptoms of exposure.
OGES staff and crisis counselors have been providing support to the students who were directly impacted by the classroom evacuation. The crisis counseling support is available for any student who expresses concern about the incident.
Frederick County Department of Fire and Rescue has provided guidance for cleaning the impacted classroom. The room will be reoccupied once FCPS has finished cleaning it.
All other school operations are continuing without any impact from the situation.