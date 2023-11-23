Pennsylvania woman killed in a four-vehicle interstate crash in Reisterstown

REISTERSTOWN, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating the cause of a deadly four-car crash on I-795 that caused a four-hour road closure on Wednesday.

Police say that just after 1 p.m., troopers responded to Interstate 795 North before Westminster Pike for a report of a crash.

A preliminary investigation revealed a Ford F150 pickup truck was driving south on I-795 when it crashed into the back of a 2005 Ford F350 pickup truck.

Both trucks rolled into the grass median, where each struck the metal cable barrier and traveled into the northbound lanes. The Ford F350 crashed head-on into a 2017 Toyota Rav4.

The driver of the Rav4, now identified as 30-year-old Kaitlin Elizabeth Stranick from Pennsylvania, was declared dead at the scene by EMS.

#TrafficAlert: Troopers from the @MDSP Golden Ring Barrack are investigating a fatal crash on I-795 at Franklintown Boulevard in Baltimore County. All northbound lanes are closed. Expect traffic delays. For updated traffic conditions: https://t.co/gGFRMO0Bwa pic.twitter.com/j290z8ZJDe — MD State Police (@MDSP) November 22, 2023

A fourth vehicle, a 2016 Toyota Corolla, crashed into debris from the other crash. The driver of the Ford F350, a 23-year-old man, was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries. The drivers of the other two vehicles were uninjured.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is continuing its investigation.

All northbound lanes of I-795 were shut down for approximately four hours as a result of the crash. Maryland State Highway Administration personnel responded to assist with road closures.

Once its investigation is complete, the MSP Crash Team will submit its findings to the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office and decide whether charges should be filed.