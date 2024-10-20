Watch Now
Pennsylvania man killed in I-95 crash in Cecil County

CECIL COUNTY, Md. — A Pennsylvania man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on I-95 in Cecil County early this morning.

The accident shut down I-95 to southbound traffic for about two hours.

It happened at about 4:30 a.m., just east of the North East area of Cecil County, said Maryland State Police.

The victim, who has been identified only as a man from Upper Darby, Pa., was traveling north in a car when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into another vehicle, said police.

The Pennsylvania man's vehicle then overturned into the southbound lanes of I-95. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and passengers in the other vehicle were not injured.

