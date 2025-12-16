Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Pennsylvania man facing 15 years for the sexual exploitation of minor in MD

BALTIMORE — A Pennsylvania man has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for one count of sexual exploitation of a child.

David Fulton, 32, must also register as a sex offender for life.

Officials say during Memorial Day weekend in 2024, Fulton traveled with friends and family to Great Wolf Lodge.

While a 7-year-old was sleeping, Fulton used his phone to take pictures of her genitals.

A few days later, during a search of Fulton's home, police found several devices with images of the 7-year-old, as well as multiple images of child sex abuse material.

