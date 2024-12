ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Curtis Bay.

It happened around 4:30 am Thursday morning at the intersection of Fort Smallwood Road and Lauren Way.

Officers found a 1994 Ford Mustang had crashed into a tree.

The driver of the Mustang, 53-year-old Frank Howard, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say the Traffic Safety Section is still working to determine what caused the crash.