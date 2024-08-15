Pennsylvania man allegedly fires shots at vehicle in road rage incident on US15

THURMONT, Md. — A Pennsylvania man was charged Thursday after a road rage incident in Thurmont, Maryland.

Troopers responded to southbound US15 at Tippin Drive for reports of shots fired in the area just after 7:30 am.

Evidence of a shooting was found on the passenger side of the victim's vehicle, but they were not injured.

The suspect vehicle was later described as a maroon Chevrolet SUV with Pennsylvania tags.

State Police found the SUV parked at a business in Thurmont and found the suspect, 37-year-old Bryant Paradine, inside the business.

While executing a search warrant police found a 9mm handgun and a spent shell casing matching the same caliber as the ones found at the scene of the shooting.

Paradine was arrested and taken to the Maryland State Police Frederick Barrack.

He is charged with attempted murder, use of a gun in the commission of a felony, and other offenses.