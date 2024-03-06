Penn North celebrates 365 days of life

BALTIMORE — One community celebrates a life-saving milestone on Wednesday—an entire year with no homicides.

Families and neighbors in the Penn North neighborhood of Baltimore celebrated with music, dancing, and food.

People who live there say the milestone is largely due to the city's Safe Streets program.

"Safe Streets is a campaign to reduce shootings and homicides. But as a community-based organization, operative word is community, we want to connect with this community so they can thrive. Help them navigate their way through this madness out here," said Wayne Brewton, a violence prevention coordinator.

While the celebration is for a year of no homicides, Safe Streets says Penn North is currently sitting at 500 days homicide-free.