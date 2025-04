ROSEDALE, Md. — A person was hospitalized Saturday after being struck by a vehicle in Rosedale.

Police say the incident occurred around 5:30 pm on Saturday.

Officers responded to the 8000 block of Philadelphia Road and found the victim suffering from serious injuries.

Authorities have not yet identified the victim.

The vehicle involved remained at the scene.

*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.*