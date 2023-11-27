Pedestrian killed on Ritchie Highway on Thanksgiving

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A pedestrian was struck and killed on Ritchie Highway in Glen Burnie on Thanksgiving Day, said Anne Arundel County police.

It happened at about 7:40 p.m. Nov. 23, near Kuethe Road.

The driver was a 77-year-old Baltimore man, who was driving a 2010 Hyundai Tucson north when he struck the pedestrian - 54-year-old Kevin Lee Crist, of Glen Burnie - who was not in a crosswalk.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Anne Arundel County Fire Department.

The driver was not injured.