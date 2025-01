BALTIMORE COUNTY — A person is dead after they were struck and killed by a train in Middle River Thursday morning.

Around 11 a.m., a person was trespassing on the track when they were struck.

Officials say this happened at the Martin State Airport MARC Train Station.

There were no reported injuries to the 318 passengers or crew members on board.

The train was traveling from Washington D.C. to New York.

Amtrak is working with police to investigate this incident.