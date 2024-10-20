Pedestrian killed in Park Heights accident

BALTIMORE — A man was fatally struck by a vehicle while trying to cross the street in northwest Baltimore Sunday morning.

Police responded to Park Heights Avenue at West Belvedere Avenue at about 10:35 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

The victim was taken to Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, said police.

Anyone with information should contact CRASH Team detectives at 410-396-2606 or simply dial 911. Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

The investigation continues.