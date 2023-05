BALTIMORE — Baltimore police are investigating a motorcycle crash that left a pedestrian dead Monday evening.

Just before 7 p.m., police were called to the intersection of Inverness Avenue and Washington Boulevard.

Officers found a man who had been hit by a motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call CRASH Team investigators at 410-396-2606 or 911. Witnesses who wish to remain anonymous can contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.