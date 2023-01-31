Pedestrian killed in hit and run in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Police are investigating a deadly hit and run crash that occurred on January 25.

Officers were called to the 1600 block of West North Avenue to investigate an injured pedestrian due to a hit and run.

Police say the victim, Jessica Tiller, was struck on the corner of West North Avenue and Carey Street while trying to cross. The vehicle was traveling northbound.

Tiller was pronounced deceased on January 30.

Police believe that the suspect vehicle is a 2019-2023 Hyundai Sonata in black color.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact crash team investigators at 410-396-2606 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.