Pedestrian killed in Annapolis crash

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 8:36 PM, Jan 29, 2023
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A woman has died after being hit by a car Sunday evening.

At approximately 6:12 p.m., Annapolis police were called to the intersection of Route 665 and Chinquapin Round Road for reports of a fatal accident involving a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, an adult woman, died from her injuries. Her identity has not been released at this time.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle that hit the woman remained on the scene and is cooperating with police.

Route 665 towards Forest Drive will be shut down until further notice.

The Annapolis Police Department Traffic Safety Unit is investigating this incident.

