TIMONIUM, Md. — A person was sent to the hospital with spinal injuries after being struck by a light rail train in Timonium.

They were struck in the 2300 block of Greenspring Drive around 7:00 p.m.

Crews dispatched at approx 1900 hours to 2300 block of Greenspring Dr, 21093 for person struck by light rail train. Patient transported to hospital via trooper with spinal injuries. RA — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) March 1, 2023

There's no word on the victim’s condition at this time.