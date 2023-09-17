Watch Now
Pedestrian fatally struck by pickup truck in Baltimore County

Posted at 6:46 PM, Sep 17, 2023
HAMPTON, Md. — A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a pickup truck Sunday morning.

Just before 9:30 a.m., officers were called to the intersection of E. Seminary Road and Dulaney Valley Road for a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

At the scene, officers found that a 2005 Dodge Ram 2500 was traveling eastbound when it struck 57-year-old Mary Beth Green.

Green was taken to a hospital, where she died shortly after.

Another person was in the crosswalk with Green when the crash occurred. They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Dodge Ram stayed on the scene after the crash.

The Baltimore County Police Department's Crash Team is investigating.

