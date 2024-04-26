Pedaling to fight pediatric cancer

BALTIMORE — Get on your bike - get set - and go!

It's a fun ride for kids while also fighting pediatric cancer.

"I'm riding my bike to raise money for Johns Hopkins children who are sick and it makes me feel good," Hadley Sprouse said.

Sprouse was 1 of 150 children out on their bikes, scooters, and tricycles at Redeemer Parish Day School in North Baltimore.

It's the school's 10th Pedal For Pediatrics event, raising money for the Johns Hopkins Pediatric Oncology Department.

The goal? To research, treat, and one day cure childhood cancers.

"It's super fun. We got to help out. My younger siblings are all in three different grades here and just watching them grow up is so fun. I remember last year, when I did it, it was really exciting and raising the money for Johns Hopkins is just such a good cause," said Jack Zohorsky.

"When I'm on the bike I'm thinking that it's fun for me and that it's gonna be fun for a lot of kids are sick because then they'll feel better," said Sprouse.

Over the past nine years, Redeemer, along with several other local preschools, have raised more the $95,000 for cancer research.

They expect to surpass $100,000 when this year's numbers are tallied up.