Pavement work on I-83 expected to close lanes through June

BALTIMORE — Noticed your commute on I-83 has been a little bumpy? Well, improvements are on the way.

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration announced a new project where they'll begin pavement patching a segment of the expressway.

The project, expected to start as early as May 11, is expected to be finished in early June, weather permitting.

Drivers can expect temporary overnight single and double lane closures between the bridge over the Baltimore Light Rail tracks near the Baltimore City/County line and the I-83 bridge over Old Pimlico Road.

Lane closures are expected to be in effect any time Sundays through Thursdays between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Drivers are asked to stay alert and pay attention to different traffic patterns.