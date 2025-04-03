Passing the budget bucks

BEL AIR, Md. — Efforts by state lawmakers to find new ways to raise money to cover a budget deficit don’t sit well with many in Main Street America or, in this case, Main Street Bel Air where the good folks at Towne Barbers make a living making cuts.

“They take more money out of your pocket. That’s less money we have,” said Owner Angelo Monico, “So they need to take care of their budget and cut the budget.”

Harford County Executive Robert Cassilly agrees.

Bill Fink/WMAR

He says he’s spent the last two years cutting the county’s spending and has drawn plenty of criticism for it, only to find himself now trying to pick up some of what has previously been the state’s burden.

“The frustrating part to me is Annapolis didn’t do that,” said Cassilly, “Instead of doing the tough work that it takes to actually be good stewards of the taxpayers’ dollars, they’re just saying, ‘Well, we’re going to kick stuff into long-termed debt and we’re going to slide some of our spending on to the counties.”

In direct costs, the state has shifted more than six million dollars worth of expenses to Harford County, alone.

It will now pay for a hefty portion of teachers pensions, property appraisals and the Blueprint for education.

“It’s the same taxpayers, so you really haven’t accomplished anything, because it’s either coming out of your state tax bill or your county tax bill,” said Cassilly, “Either way, it’s the same wallet. It’s the same taxpayer’s bank account.”

The state has given counties the option to increase their local income tax rate to help cover those costs, but Cassilly says his new budget due out this month won’t raise taxes.

He’s cut spending instead, like any business would if it had to balance its books.

“You don’t keep going deeper in the hole and then let me raise my prices up a little bit so I can take care of my debts. You just can’t keep doing that. Eventually you go out of business,” said Monico, “Of course, government doesn’t go out of business, because they just tax the hell out of us. Oops. Beep.”

