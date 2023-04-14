Watch Now
Pasadena man found criminally responsible for murder of 5-year-old sister

Posted at 6:38 PM, Apr 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-14 18:58:29-04

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A jury in Anne Arundel County found 20-year-old Stephen Jarrod Davis II criminally responsible for the 2020 first-degree murder of his 5-year-old half sister.

He faces a life sentence for his crimes, which he committed when he was 17-years-old.

On the morning of October 3, 2000, Davis' family noticed he was missing from their home. Family members called police after noticing a vehicle was also gone.

Later, a note written by Davis was found.

Shortly after reading the note, another sibling found Anaya Jannah Abdul in her bed suffering from stab wounds. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police traced Davis' cellphone to Ohio, where state troopers spotted him and pulled him over. He took police on a high speed chase before surrendering to law enforcement.

