Pasadena man critically injured after being pulled from burning home

PASADENA, Md. — A Pasadena man is in critical condition after being pulled from a burning home early Friday morning.

Flames began engulfing the home on Kintop Road around 3:15am.

Arriving fire crews were told someone was still trapped inside the house.

Firefighters quickly gained entry and rescued the man. His injuries are considered life-threatening.

Another woman who was inside at the time the fire broke out escaped on her own.

The blaze took about 30 minutes to control. One firefighter was hospitalized with minor burn injuries.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire. The home was equipped with working smoke detectors, officials say.

The Red Cross is assisting the displaced family.